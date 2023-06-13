Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 1,922 Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.79. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $38.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69.

About Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

