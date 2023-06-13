Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $195.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

