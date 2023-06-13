Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 4,832 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,955,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,117,000 after purchasing an additional 157,566 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,740,000 after purchasing an additional 80,408 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,407,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,220,000 after purchasing an additional 166,486 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,384,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,055,000 after purchasing an additional 185,373 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,141,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,339,000 after purchasing an additional 34,928 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $140.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.57. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.21 and a 12-month high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

