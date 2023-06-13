Cetera Advisors LLC Lowers Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $171.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

