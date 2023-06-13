Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 331.1% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 18,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 118,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after buying an additional 37,815 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, Parker Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,025,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $80.05.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

