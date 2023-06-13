683 Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,183 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Lantronix as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lantronix by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lantronix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Lantronix by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lantronix by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

LTRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.28 million, a P/E ratio of -33.04 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. Lantronix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

