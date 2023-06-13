Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Stock Position Increased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,680,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,101,000 after purchasing an additional 659,229 shares during the period. Kaye Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,468,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $609,658,400,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,451,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,272,000 after purchasing an additional 331,004 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 293.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 412,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 307,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $18.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

