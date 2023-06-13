Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 96,501 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 262,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,501 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

NASDAQ BSJO opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.1224 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

