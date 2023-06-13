Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,020 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DZ Bank cut Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $65.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.39. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

