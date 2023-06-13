Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 349,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.2% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 414.7% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

ICLN opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.