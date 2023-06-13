Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,245,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,347,000 after acquiring an additional 302,205 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,615,000 after buying an additional 1,156,337 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,517,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,823,000 after buying an additional 126,684 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,013,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,829,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,408,000 after buying an additional 200,515 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $237.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $238.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.92.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

