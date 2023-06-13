Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 16,216 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average is $70.27.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.