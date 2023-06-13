683 Capital Management LLC Sells 90,300 Shares of Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW)

683 Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,300 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Forafric Global were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Forafric Global Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AFRIW opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Forafric Global PLC has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60.

