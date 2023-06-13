Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZTA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Azenta by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Azenta by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Azenta by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Azenta by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Azenta stock opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.17. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -73.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AZTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

About Azenta

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Further Reading

