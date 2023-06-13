Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $28,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 35,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $102.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.58.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

