Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Makes New $125,000 Investment in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,090.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Price Performance

JPIB stock opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $290.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

