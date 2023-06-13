Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $520.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $443.20 and a one year high of $564.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

