Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

