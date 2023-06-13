Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,031 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 252,450.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

GBIL opened at $99.81 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.86.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

