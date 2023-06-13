Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $84,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $19,184,451,010,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,227,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 69,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,744,000 after acquiring an additional 43,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 416,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,228,000 after acquiring an additional 35,809 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

RYT stock opened at $289.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $213.47 and a 12-month high of $286.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.