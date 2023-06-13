Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Position Increased by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 104.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Trimble by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Trimble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Trimble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Trimble Stock Up 1.8 %

Trimble stock opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $72.24.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $915.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.