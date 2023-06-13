Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOG opened at $248.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.36 and a one year high of $258.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.32.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.