Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VOOG opened at $248.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.36 and a one year high of $258.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.32.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
