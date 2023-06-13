Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

VUG opened at $274.71 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $274.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

