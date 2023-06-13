Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in McKesson by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,132,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,713,000 after buying an additional 92,338 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 938,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,956,000 after purchasing an additional 442,134 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 666,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,276,000 after purchasing an additional 25,880 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

McKesson Stock Up 0.3 %

MCK stock opened at $395.27 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $298.69 and a 52 week high of $401.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $1,230,367.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,502,462.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,196 shares of company stock valued at $9,735,437. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

