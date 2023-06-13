Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Decreased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,951,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Accenture by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.00.

Shares of ACN opened at $311.55 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $322.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.87.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

