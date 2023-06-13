Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 26,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $198.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $132.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HSBC increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

