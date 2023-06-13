Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $514,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 255.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $76.33 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $82.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

