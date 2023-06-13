Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZPN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 41.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 8.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after buying an additional 158,420 shares in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. William Blair lowered Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.40.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $166.17 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.40 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.05.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.74). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $229.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle.

