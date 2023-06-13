Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has $130.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.37.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $116.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.48. Oracle has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $117.51.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.