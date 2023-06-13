Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 248 Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOA. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,935,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 79,473 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF stock opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average is $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $65.42.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

