Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,500 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $54.30 and a 52-week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,877,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.65 per share, with a total value of $110,096,900.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 209,917,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,311,666,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,754,968 shares of company stock valued at $627,333,190. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on OXY shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.76.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

