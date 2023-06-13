Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $306.14 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.70 and a 12-month high of $381.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.70.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

