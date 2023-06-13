Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,068 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 88,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 159,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 399,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30,614 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,345,000. Finally, White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 357,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSIE opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $31.91.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

