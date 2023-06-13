Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 245 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile



Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

