Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 173,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,697,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,407,000 after acquiring an additional 717,300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,434,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

