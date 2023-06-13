Contrasting Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBQ)

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Isabella Bank has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVB Financial Group has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Isabella Bank alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Isabella Bank and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isabella Bank 27.49% 12.23% 1.11% SVB Financial Group 22.05% 13.02% 0.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

92.4% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Isabella Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of SVB Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Isabella Bank and SVB Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isabella Bank $79.46 million 1.99 $22.24 million $2.99 7.04 SVB Financial Group $7.40 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion $25.35 0.01

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Isabella Bank. SVB Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Isabella Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Isabella Bank and SVB Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isabella Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 SVB Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Isabella Bank currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.76%. Given Isabella Bank’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Isabella Bank is more favorable than SVB Financial Group.

Summary

Isabella Bank beats SVB Financial Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isabella Bank

(Get Rating)

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Agricultural, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, MI.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Silicon Valley Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services. This segment also offers traditional term, growth capital term, and equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, warehouse facilities, recurring revenue and acquisition finance facilities, mezzanine lending, corporate working capital facilities, and credit card programs; treasury management products and services; business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts; receivables services, which include merchant services, remote capture, lockbox, and fraud control services; wire transfer and automated clearing house payment services; business bill pay, credit and debit cards, account analysis, and disbursement services. In addition, it offers foreign exchange and trade finance products and services; letters of credit; and investment services and solutions. The SVB Private segment offers mortgages, home equity lines of credit, restricted and private stock loans, capital call lines of credit, and other secured and unsecured lending products; planning-based financial strategies, wealth management, family office, financial planning, tax planning, and trust services; and real estate secured loans. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services. The SVB Securities segment provides investment banking services; products and services, including capital raising, merger and acquisition advisory, equity research, and sales and trading. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. On March 17, 2023, SVB Financial Group, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Isabella Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isabella Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.