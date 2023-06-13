PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) and NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Financial Review

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) and NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.2% of PropertyGuru Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of NerdWallet shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of PropertyGuru Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PropertyGuru Group and NerdWallet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropertyGuru Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 NerdWallet 0 2 3 0 2.60

Volatility and Risk

PropertyGuru Group presently has a consensus target price of $7.30, indicating a potential upside of 67.82%. NerdWallet has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.64%. Given PropertyGuru Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PropertyGuru Group is more favorable than NerdWallet.

PropertyGuru Group has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NerdWallet has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PropertyGuru Group and NerdWallet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PropertyGuru Group $98.62 million 7.17 -$93.75 million ($0.09) -48.33 NerdWallet $538.90 million 1.57 -$10.20 million $0.01 1,100.00

NerdWallet has higher revenue and earnings than PropertyGuru Group. PropertyGuru Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NerdWallet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PropertyGuru Group and NerdWallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropertyGuru Group -11.66% -2.15% -1.83% NerdWallet 0.35% -1.65% -1.24%

Summary

NerdWallet beats PropertyGuru Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

