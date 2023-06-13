Contrasting Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Greene County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Greene County Bancorp pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Bancorp pays out -2.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Greene County Bancorp has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Greene County Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Greene County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Greene County Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greene County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Greene County Bancorp and Provident Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Provident Bancorp has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.87%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than Greene County Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Greene County Bancorp and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greene County Bancorp 34.62% 18.75% 1.19% Provident Bancorp -28.19% -11.54% -1.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greene County Bancorp and Provident Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greene County Bancorp $75.58 million 6.79 $27.99 million $1.83 16.41 Provident Bancorp $85.48 million 1.72 -$21.47 million ($1.53) -5.42

Greene County Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Provident Bancorp. Provident Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greene County Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Greene County Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Greene County Bancorp beats Provident Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Greene County. Its services include personal banking, checking accounts, savings accounts, loans, commercial lending, business accounts, municipal banking services and investment services. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Catskill, NY.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

