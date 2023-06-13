Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Receives $60.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $60.30 on Thursday. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $61.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $89,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $2,603,803.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,493.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $89,535.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,343.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,998 shares of company stock worth $4,031,322 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,298,000 after acquiring an additional 84,371 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,776,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,609,000 after acquiring an additional 37,038 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,665,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,673,000 after acquiring an additional 46,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,740,000 after acquiring an additional 42,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,325,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,608 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.