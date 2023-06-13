AXIM Biotechnologies (AXIM) and The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

AXIM Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) is one of 341 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare AXIM Biotechnologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AXIM Biotechnologies and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AXIM Biotechnologies N/A N/A -4.23 AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors $129.49 million -$6.78 million 73.65

AXIM Biotechnologies’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than AXIM Biotechnologies. AXIM Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

23.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AXIM Biotechnologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIM Biotechnologies 0 0 0 0 N/A AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors 256 1391 3588 27 2.64

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 82.54%. Given AXIM Biotechnologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AXIM Biotechnologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares AXIM Biotechnologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIM Biotechnologies N/A N/A N/A AXIM Biotechnologies Competitors -245.49% -53.15% -12.24%

Summary

AXIM Biotechnologies competitors beat AXIM Biotechnologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About AXIM Biotechnologies

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of diagnostic healthcare solutions. Its product categories include Eye Health, SARS-CoV-2, and fentanyl neutralizing antibody test. The company was founded on November 18, 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

