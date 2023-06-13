Contrasting ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) & iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares iClick Interactive Asia Group and ZoomInfo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iClick Interactive Asia Group -118.81% -81.16% -45.53% ZoomInfo Technologies 8.77% 9.05% 2.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iClick Interactive Asia Group and ZoomInfo Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iClick Interactive Asia Group $254.74 million 0.10 -$200.88 million ($6.19) -0.42 ZoomInfo Technologies $1.10 billion 9.78 $63.20 million $0.25 106.76

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than iClick Interactive Asia Group. iClick Interactive Asia Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZoomInfo Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

85.0% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of iClick Interactive Asia Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

iClick Interactive Asia Group has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZoomInfo Technologies has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for iClick Interactive Asia Group and ZoomInfo Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iClick Interactive Asia Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 ZoomInfo Technologies 0 3 16 0 2.84

ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus target price of $34.70, indicating a potential upside of 30.01%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than iClick Interactive Asia Group.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats iClick Interactive Asia Group on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of an online marketing and data technology platform. It operates through the Marketing Solutions and Enterprise Solutions segments. The Marketing Solutions segment refers to the online marketing service business. The Enterprise Solutions segment reflects the results of the firm’s SaaS products and services. The company was founded by Wing Hong Hsieh, Yau Ping Ng, and Jian Tang on February 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. It serves enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses that operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

