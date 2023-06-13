VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) vs. PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Head to Head Contrast

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) and VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PCB Bancorp and VersaBank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCB Bancorp $116.25 million 1.96 $34.99 million $2.34 6.82 VersaBank $102.93 million 1.89 $17.60 million $0.86 8.70

PCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank. PCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VersaBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 VersaBank 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PCB Bancorp and VersaBank, as provided by MarketBeat.

PCB Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.69%. VersaBank has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.32%. Given PCB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PCB Bancorp is more favorable than VersaBank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.6% of PCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of VersaBank shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of PCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PCB Bancorp and VersaBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCB Bancorp 27.46% 13.19% 1.46% VersaBank 17.09% 8.92% 0.92%

Dividends

PCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. PCB Bancorp pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VersaBank pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. PCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

PCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VersaBank has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PCB Bancorp beats VersaBank on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It also provides real estate loans, including commercial and residential, Small Business Administration (SBA) property, and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term and lines of credit, SBA commercial term, and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans; and other consumer loans comprising automobile secured loans and personal loans. In addition, the company offers access to account balances, online transfers, and online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements; and mobile banking solutions that include remote check deposit and mobile bill pay. Further, it provides automated teller machines; and banking by telephone, mail, personal appointment, debit cards, direct deposit, and cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services. The company operates through a network of full-service branches in Los Angeles and Orange counties, California; Carrollton and Dallas, Texas; and Englewood Cliffs and Palisade Park, New Jersey, and Bayside, New York. It also operates loan production offices in Los Angeles and Orange Counties, California; Annandale, Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; Bellevue, Washington; Aurora, Colorado; and Carrollton, Texas. The company was formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation and changed its name to PCB Bancorp in July 2019. PCB Bancorp was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; and commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, condominium financing, and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

