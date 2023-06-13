Head-To-Head Comparison: Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) vs. Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) and Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Simulations Plus and Telos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulations Plus $53.91 million 16.91 $12.48 million $0.51 89.35 Telos $216.89 million 0.77 -$53.43 million ($0.66) -3.67

Simulations Plus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telos. Telos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simulations Plus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulations Plus 0 0 4 0 3.00 Telos 0 5 1 0 2.17

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Simulations Plus and Telos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Simulations Plus presently has a consensus target price of $61.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.96%. Telos has a consensus target price of $5.63, suggesting a potential upside of 132.44%. Given Telos’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Telos is more favorable than Simulations Plus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.3% of Simulations Plus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Telos shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of Simulations Plus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Telos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Simulations Plus and Telos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulations Plus 19.32% 6.17% 5.85% Telos -22.07% -25.63% -18.76%

Risk & Volatility

Simulations Plus has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telos has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Simulations Plus beats Telos on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc. provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students. The company was founded by Walter S. Woltosz and Virginia E. Woltosz on July 17, 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, CA.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending cloud identity services for mobile and enterprise and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize operational and security concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. It serves to the United States federal government, large commercial businesses, state and local governments, and international customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

