Brokerages Set Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Target Price at $62.20

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

Evergy Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,041,928,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 793.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $59.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

