Contrasting Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Alsea and BurgerFi International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alsea 0 1 0 0 2.00 BurgerFi International 0 0 2 0 3.00

BurgerFi International has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 119.30%. Given BurgerFi International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than Alsea.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alsea N/A N/A N/A BurgerFi International -55.16% -47.12% -14.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Alsea and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

22.5% of Alsea shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alsea and BurgerFi International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alsea N/A N/A N/A $1.06 3.02 BurgerFi International $178.72 million 0.23 -$103.43 million ($4.44) -0.39

Alsea has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BurgerFi International. BurgerFi International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alsea, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BurgerFi International beats Alsea on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alsea

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, cafeteria, casual food, casual fast food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, Vips Smart, El Portón, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, Ginos, TGI Fridays, Ole Mole, and Corazón de Barro brands. The company operates corporate and sub-franchise units in Mexico, Spain, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, France, Portugal, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Uruguay. It also engages in factoring and financial leasing activities. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

