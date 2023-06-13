Comparing Halberd (HALB) & Its Competitors

Halberd (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Rating) is one of 347 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Halberd to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Halberd and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halberd N/A N/A N/A Halberd Competitors -349.63% -58.46% -15.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Halberd and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halberd 0 0 0 0 N/A Halberd Competitors 329 1571 3881 31 2.62

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 82.22%. Given Halberd’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Halberd has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Halberd and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Halberd N/A N/A -0.86 Halberd Competitors $125.55 million -$10.66 million 70.82

Halberd’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Halberd. Halberd is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 75.6% of Halberd shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Halberd Company Profile

Halberd Corp. is a development stage company, which engages in the research and development of antibodies and devices for the prevention, detection, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It offers patented extracorporeal treatment that is applicable to various blood-borne and neurologic diseases such as PTSD/ CTE (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder/Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy), Alzheimer’s Disease, and Parkinson’s Disease. The company was founded by Mark Sven Lundquist and John Christopher Maddox on January 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Jackson Center, PA.

