Analysts Set Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) PT at $42.67

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $2,693,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,650 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 99.1% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,006,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,413,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $52,110,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth $54,024,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $37.96 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $44.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 522.46% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

