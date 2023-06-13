Brokerages Set Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) PT at $14.35

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.35.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 46.90, a quick ratio of 46.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $908.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -264.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,142,000 after buying an additional 918,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,642,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after buying an additional 62,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,202,000 after buying an additional 215,824 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,294,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,018,000 after buying an additional 16,277 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,321,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It operates through the Investment Portfolio and Longbridge segments. The Investment Portfolio segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, which includes residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and consumer loans.

