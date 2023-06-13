Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives $22.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.80.

STWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $24.43.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,608,000 after buying an additional 10,468,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after buying an additional 3,902,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 56.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,703,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,514,000 after buying an additional 1,338,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,223,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

