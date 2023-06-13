MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Up 0.3 %

MetLife stock opened at $54.01 on Thursday. MetLife has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in MetLife during the first quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.